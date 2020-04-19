Pope Francis in Italy Pulls No Punches in Rome Call For New World Priorities Due to Coronavirus

POPE Francis has pulled no punches in a call for new world priorities in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, and for a more equal future for the poorest people.

The hard-hitting sermon was delivered just outside the Vatican City at the Santo Spirito church in Rome this Sunday(April 19).

“This is not some ideology,” the pontiff said. “It is Christianity.”

Due to the isolation restrictions just a handful of people attended Mass, but they heard Pope Francis remind everybody that the pandemic has no borders between nations and those who suffer or are spared.

“We are all frail, all equal, all precious,” he said.

“We should be shaken by what is happening all around us. The time has come to eliminate inequalities and to heal the injustice that is undermining the health of the entire human family!”

Pope Francis has recently proposed the creation of a universal basic wage to help those who have lost their jobs as a result of the economic shutdown.





Today he stated that there is a serious risk that while Covid-19 might eventually be sorted out, the virus of “selfishness indifference” could take its place.