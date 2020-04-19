Police rescue kidnapped woman from drug house in Spain’s Costa Almeria

POLICE rescued a woman being held captive in a drug house in Almeria after she called the emergency services for help.

Firefighters broke open the front door to the property in the Quemadero district of the provincial capital so police could free the woman. She told officers she had gone there to pay off a debt to the house owner, but when they disagreed over the amount she owed him he shut her in.

The house where she was being held her against her will was being used to grow marihuana, and police seized 461 plants, along with the usual paraphernalia for indoor plantations.

They also arrested a 56-year-old man whose job it was to look after the illegal cultivation.

Subsequent investigations to identify the owner of the property led to 32-year-old A R C.

He has been charged with a public health crime, defrauding the power supply and kidnapping and threatening behaviour.



