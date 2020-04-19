Pensioner and his sick wife on Spain’s Costa Almeria suffering electricity hell during Covid-19 lockdown

A Costa Almeria couple in their 70s are enduring an electricity shortage nightmare during Covid-19 lockdown, and fear for their health and safety.

Home carer, David Smith and his wife, who has been ill for six years, are left without water, lighting and television, among other facilities, on a daily basis, due to “constant interruptions”, and claim they are receiving no help at all.

Mr Smith told Euro Weekly News: “I live with my wife in a finca (rural villa) near Llano del Espino and Los Animas.

“Our finca has all of the utlities, however it is totally reliant on a good supply of electricity. If we don’t have electric, nothing in the house works, ie our pump for circulating water, lighting, the TV and internet.”

Mr Smith explained that the elderly couple’s nightmare began as soon as State of Alarm began.

“Since the lockdown came into force and people have had to be at home, our supply of electric is disrupted constantly throughout the day.

“We can easily lose lightiong at any time, and with our age, this makes it dangerous.”

And they suspect foul play is responsible.





“We believe that someone who has been working (before lockdown), and is now at home, is either using unmetered electric or the wrong type of equipment which is causing our supply to trip.

“We can almost say when whoever starts or stops for lunch or a cup of tea, by the switch tripping.

“I need an electricity supply as I have been looking after my wife who has been ill for the last six years. I have tried to contact Endesa to no avail, they do not seem interested or have English speakers. Can anyone help.”

Mr Smith says he has had his supply checked and has been assured there are no problems.