Must Watch This: Pilot makes Emergency Landing- On a busy Motorway!

A pilot who was experiencing technical difficulties contacted Air Traffic Control with the standard “Mayday, Mayday”, his heart sank when he was told there was nowhere near enough to land.

The video captured in Quebec Canada shows a 2 seater Piper Alpha aircraft losing altitude and facing oncoming traffic on a busy motorway (freeway). The driver, of course, had no idea what was going to happen next and zoomed in as he shook his head in disbelief.

The video went viral after being shared all around the world, by the way, the pilot escaped unhurt!

Exquisita maniobra de emergencia en Canadá… 👍 pic.twitter.com/kuDTEs0Sin — Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 #QuedateEnCasa (@controladores) April 18, 2020



