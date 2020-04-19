British Ex-Pats in Spain Appauld Whatsapp as friends in UK ,Costa Blanca and Costa-del-sol enjoy Group Video Calls

Many thousands of British Ex-Pats have retreated into their homes to escape coronavirus and are turning to video calling chat apps to stay in touch with friends, family members and colleagues in Spain and the UK.

Telegram, Zoom and House party have until now ruled the roost but now they have a flash looking competitor, the new Whatsapp, which is being upgraded to allow group video calling. This means more than two people can see each at the same time, the company themselves have not yet announced the total amount. So, for example, you could chat with a friend from the Costa-del-sol together with their mates in Benidorm and family from the UK can all join in at the same time, brilliant!

Number of users in Zoom

A large meeting license allows up to 500 or 1000 participants, depending on the license, to attend a Zoom meeting. The owner or the admin of the account can add this feature for users with Pro licenses and it can be subscribed to on a monthly or annual basis.

This has pushed WhatsApp to work against the clock in order to incorporate new functions such as video calls from more than four people. A feature in which the company, whose owner is Facebook, would be working after announcing a simplified method for calls from four users.

In this way, the WhatsApp messaging application plans to extend the limit of users who can participate in their voice or video calls, which is currently four people. However, the maximum number of participants is still unknown.





Video calls between more than two people have been available on WhatsApp since 2018. However, since then, the maximum number of attendees -both for voice calls and video calls- is four.

At the moment, the version is only available to those users who have the beta version of the latest WhatsApp update. However, this feature will reach all phones during the next official update coming any day now.

WHATSAPP MAKES CALLS SAFER

The change in the number of participants also coincides with an announcement that WhatsApp will make to all those who participate in video calls. The application will display a message indicating that the call is encrypted from end to end (as is the case with messages), thus launching a security claim as a differentiating element from the competition.

During the last weeks, various information has pointed out that both Zoom and House Party have suffered security problems when it comes to safeguarding their users’ data and the secrecy of their communications.

Also, it should be remembered that last week WhatsApp added a button to group chats that simplify the procedure of multiple video calls for users. Look out for the update.