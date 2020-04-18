Leisure and Tourism in Spains Costa Blanca and Costa-del-sol will not pick up until Christmas warns Government Minister

The Spanish Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz is considering measures with ministers for the reactivation of tourism, culture and leisure, regarded as “cash cows” for the Spanish economy.

The Government is considering the reactivation of activity and employment in two stages, the second of which would last until Christmas and would include sectors most important to the Spanish economy such as tourism and leisure which generate billions of euros each year for the Spanish treasury.

She said they recognise that summer is no longer a turning point for the return to normality of bars, restaurants and hotels, already heavily punished by the coronavirus and the enforced lockdown.

British Holidaymakers, however, are still “biting at the bit” to come to Spain, so are millions of European tourists according to a recent Google trends report. Searches for holiday destinations to Spain are at an all-time high. There is light at the end of the tunnel, we just have to be patient and wait.