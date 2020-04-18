Leaked email reveals TfL to furlough staff due to huge drop in revenue & passengers amid Covid-19

A leaked email from the Transport for London’s (TfL) office has revealed that the transport company is to furlough staff due to a huge drop in revenue and passenger numbers since the UK lockdown began.

The memo was sent to staff after the UK Government announced that the lockdown would go on for at least another three weeks. In the email TfL Commissioner Mike Brown, told staff that the “temporary and essential” measure is due to a “huge drop” in revenue and passenger numbers, which have fallen by a whopping 95% on the Tube and 85% on the buses, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --

“This has left a huge hole in Transport for London’s budget,” according to the memo. Furloughed staff, however, will still receive 100% of their salary, the email states.

Around 26 TfL workers are reported to have died from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic started in the UK.