Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more 2,248,037 than people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 2,181,308, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,523,119 people are currently infected with coronavirus, of which 56,967 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 724,918 cases, 570,792 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 154,126 have died from the disease.

The US is the country that continues to have the most Covid-19 diagnosed people worldwide in terms of having the most cases (709,201), followed by Spain 190,839 and Italy (172,434). The US also registered the most new cases in the last 24 hours (31,631), followed by Spain (5,891) and the UK (5,599).

The US has also suffered the most deaths from the disease worldwide (37,135), followed by Italy (22,745) and Spain (20,002). With 2,516 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the US remains the country with the most new registered deaths, followed by China (1,290) and the UK (847).

China added 1,290 more deaths to the total for Wuhan yesterday, increasing the city’s total to 3,869 and increasing the country’s total to 4,632, according to a state media reported posted on the National Health Commission (NHC) web site. Many experts have suspected that deaths were undercounted in China.

Check out the complete breakdown from Worldometer below.



