Kids in Spain to Finally Be Allowed Out for Walks After April 27 and Sanchez Gives Residents an Update on the De-Escalation Phase

THE President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, has stated that children will be allowed to go out on the streets, albeit in a controlled and limited manner, after April 27. Although he has confirmed that he will once again seek permission to extend the State of Alarm until May 9, Sanchez has alluded to the fact that Spain will begin to accommodate the de-escalation phase of the coronavirus crisis in May.

Sanchez has congratulated the nation for their efforts in containing the coronavirus crisis and has assured that we must still respect the social distancing measures put in place. However, he has given children and parents all around the nation some good news as he has stated that he will fight for their right to leave their homes for walks after April 27.

-- Advertisement --

Although nothing is set in stone yet, Sanchez has stated that the foundation for their new regulations, which applies to children, is based on the ‘Public Life Law’ which considers 12-year-olds to be the cut off age for children. However, this age limit will be determined with the help of scientific committee and debated thoroughly before being applied.

The notion of children being able to go for a walk and get some fresh air, after so much time pent up in their homes, has been heavily debated since the beginning of the State of Alarm. Sanchez has not specified what the actual protocol will be for taking children out for walks, but he has assured that this will be discussed and outlined in the upcoming weeks. However, he can guarantee that it will occur in a controlled and limited manner.

In this speech, the President has also highlighted that he will, once again, have to ask the presidents of the autonomous communities, as well as his Congress of Deputies, for another extension to the State of Alarm until May 9.

Although Spain is heading in the right direction, Sanchez claims we will have to be “humble” and that he cannot assure anybody yet whether or not we will be able to enjoy our summer holidays.

Sanchez explains that “despite the enormous progress [Spain] has made, it is not simply possible to lift the quarantine and move to the de-escalation phase” right away.





However, he has stated that, in May, Spain will begin to take into consideration the six recommendations regarding the de-escalation phase that the World Health Organisation has provided.

This phase will have to be determined progressively and its measures are regulated by the state of the coronavirus crisis in Spain in general, as in the spread of the infection, and the state of the health system. Sanchez assures that if Spain finds itself in the slightest amount of risk, they will stop immediately to reinforce measures and adjust them accordingly.

When asked if the de-escalation phase will vary from one autonomous community to the other, Sanchez has argued that probably not. Although some areas have found themselves less affected and pressured by the coronavirus crisis, it is unlikely for the de-escalation phase to vary across regions.

Sanchez has also wanted to instil the importance of continuing to respect social distancing measures.