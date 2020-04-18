Face masks for everyone in Spain’s Costa Almeria holiday destination Mojacar

MOJACAR Council has made sure that every resident in the municipality has face masks to help prevent coronavirus infection.

The 13 local councillors and volunteers, accompanied by Civil Protection, have gone door-to-door round the village, the beach area, to outlying hamlets and to all the properties dotted around the countryside giving our more than 16,000 protective masks altogether.

More than 6,000 of the masks were made by a group of 25 local volunteers using waterproof material provided by the local authority.

The council stressed it is continuing with its efforts on public safety in compliance with the State of Alarm, along with supplementary initiatives like the intensive disinfection of the streets and locations where most people gather, like the health centres, town hall and Local Police station.

Right at the beginning of the crisis the council established a crisis cabinet, which holds daily meetings via videoconference to assess the incidents of the day and to take decisions and implement measures according to the needs of the municipality and the evolution of the pandemic.

The council stressed the governing team led by Mayor Rosa Maria Cano is in direct, daily contact with the security forces, coordinating and programming the municipality’s security. Also with the authorities for updates on the new measures coming from other administrations and the health authorities.



