Britons still flock to the shops for non-essential items

Britons continue to flout the criteria for essential shopping – as shoppers were today seen snapping up plants, drones, mirrors and pillows.

IN Plymouth, hundreds of shoppers were spotted at The Range, buying a variety of items not considered to be ‘basic necessities.’

The government has said people should only leave their homes for ‘very limited purposes.’

Police even issued a series of guidelines on what ‘reasonable’ excuses are to leave home, and stated that buying paint to redecorate was not included.

But shoppers appeared to ignore the advice today as they snapped up bins, fire pits and a variety of DIY and gardening tools.

Regulations brought after the lockdown give police the power to issue instant £30 fines to people who gather in groups of more than two people or leave their homes without good reason such as for work, food-shopping or exercise.

The measures were introduced to help stop the spread of Covid-19 after thousands of Britons appeared to be ignoring advice on social distancing.



