British Ex-Pat Music Fans across the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca tune into Instagram this weekend as top artists perform live

Ex-Pat music fans all over Spain are in for a treat this weekend as a collection of some of the world’s top artists perform live on Instagram, for free!
All the times below are GMT+1
18/04 – Vance Joy – 15hrs
18/04 – Father John Misty – 16hrs
18/04 – The Black Keys – 16hrs
18/04 – Sheryl Crow – 17hrs
18/04 – Red Hot Chilli Peppers – 20hrs
18/04 – Chet Faker – 22hrs
19/04 – Charles Bradley – 16hrs
19/04 – The Weeknd – 18hrs
20/04 – Khruangbin – 20hrs
20/04 – John Mayer – 21hrs
21/04 – Joss Stone – 16hrs
21/04 – Maroon 5 – 18hrs
21/04 – Dave Matthews Band – 19hrs
22/04 – Daft Punk
24/04 – Ben Harper e Jack Johnson – 21hrs
25/04 – John Butler Trio – 17hrs
25/04 – Alabama Shakes – 20hrs
25/04 – Lenny Kravitz – 20hrs
26/04 – Harry Styles – 16hrs
26/04 – Paul McCartney – 18hrs