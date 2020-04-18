British Ex-Pat Music Fans across the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca tune into Instagram this weekend as top artists perform live

Ex-Pat music fans all over Spain are in for a treat this weekend as a collection of some of the world’s top artists perform live on Instagram, for free!

Pop stars from all over the world are taking to Instagram this weekend to perform their hits for free, below you will find a list, which is by no means complete, of some of the UK’s best talent. Tune in and enjoy it!

All the times below are GMT+1

18/04 – Vance Joy – 15hrs

18/04 – Father John Misty – 16hrs

18/04 – The Black Keys – 16hrs

18/04 – Sheryl Crow – 17hrs

18/04 – Red Hot Chilli Peppers – 20hrs

18/04 – Chet Faker – 22hrs

19/04 – Charles Bradley – 16hrs

19/04 – The Weeknd – 18hrs

20/04 – Khruangbin – 20hrs

20/04 – John Mayer – 21hrs

21/04 – Joss Stone – 16hrs

21/04 – Maroon 5 – 18hrs

21/04 – Dave Matthews Band – 19hrs

22/04 – Daft Punk

24/04 – Ben Harper e Jack Johnson – 21hrs

25/04 – John Butler Trio – 17hrs

25/04 – Alabama Shakes – 20hrs

25/04 – Lenny Kravitz – 20hrs

26/04 – Harry Styles – 16hrs

26/04 – Paul McCartney – 18hrs



