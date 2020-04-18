BREAKING NEWS: UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises & Passes New Milestone

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has now reached 15,464 after 888 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures suggest that the death rate is beginning to plateau, as the numbers have been around the 800 mark each day for the last week.

The figures are specifically from NHS hospitals only and do not include the deaths from care homes. Accurate figures on care home deaths are unknown, but an estimate has been suggested at 7,000 deaths.

April 10 was Britain’s deadliest day with 980 deaths – the worst day for any European country only recording hospital deaths, overtaking Spain’s high of 950 on April 3.