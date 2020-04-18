BREAKING NEWS:- Queen Elizabeth Scraps Birthday Gun Salute

THE QUEEN has scrapped her traditional gun salute to celebrate her birthday this Tuesday, according to a report from ITV News.

It would be the first time in her 68 years as monarch that the annual birthday commemoration will not take place.

On special days, such as anniversaries and birthdays, Royal gun salutes are fired from various locations in London and across the UK.

The Queen´s official birthday is in June, and it had already been announced that the annual Trooping the Colour was due to take place on June 13, but will now not be going ahead.

Buckingham Palace said a few weeks ago that a number of alternatives were being discussed.