TUI announce statement offering holidaymakers travelling to Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa Del Sol refund credit

Travel company TUI have announced a statement on their cancelled holidays offering holiday makers travelling to Costa Blanca and Costa Del Sol refund credit.

TUI amended their policy, stating if your holiday is cancelled you will receive refund credit.

On their website, TUI say: “If your holiday can no longer go ahead as planned, you’ll receive a refund credit for the full value of your holiday, and we’ll give you a separate booking incentive up to 20%.

“We understand that you may not be ready to book again just yet, so the refund credit gives you the flexibility to book your travel in future.

“Plus, if your original booking was for a package holiday, you’ll get a separate booking incentive up to 20%.

“Your refund credit will automatically be emailed to you within four weeks of your departure date.

“And, if for any reason you don’t book another holiday, we can change your refund credit to cash 12 months from your original departure date.





“Also, if your original booking was part of a package, your refund credit will carry the same ATOL protection. You can therefore be confident that you have financial security.”