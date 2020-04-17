Trump Twitter Call For American States To End Coronavirus Lockdowns

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has taken to Twitter in a call today (April 17) for individual American states to end their coronavirus lockdowns.

Each US state is run by a governor and they have freedom to operate over public health issues.

-- Advertisement --

Only yesterday at the White House, President Trump repeated that point, despite earlier in the week controversially suggesting that he could break the American

Constitution by ordering them to fall in line with whatever actions he wanted.

After the roll back, he went onto Twitter today (April 17) in a fresh call for a number of states under extended lockdown to be “liberated.”

In a series of Twitter postings, Trump called for Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia to be “liberated,” and then singled out Virginia to claim that it was “under siege.”

“LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump told his 77 million followers in one of his rants.

Nevertheless some of the states are beginning to fell pressure, with Michigan being hit by demonstrations over the last few days from angry residents claiming that the home isolation rules are breaking their constitutional rights.





Those protests may have had political motivation with the state seen as a key battleground this November in the Presidential election as Trump seeks a second term in the White House.

He will be up against Democrat Joe Biden, who was Vice-President for eight years under Barack Obama.

Nevertheless President Trump’s latest tweets appeared to be be very much at odds with a conference call that he made yesterday to all of the state governors, when he told them that they were in charge in deciding when their respective lockdown restrictions should be eased.

While presenting a new three-part staged plan to return to post Covid-19 normality, Trump told the governors “you’re gonna call your shots.”

“You’re very capable people, I think in all cases very capable people, and you’re going to be calling your shots. We’ll be standing right alongside of you,” he said.