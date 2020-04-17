Readers letters: Euro Weekly readers opinions from the UK and Spain

Spread some sanity

Dear Leapy

Ref: Expats in Spain outraged on the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol seeing Ross Kemp in vital PPE equipment as it’s wasted

I’ve never responded to any article in any media even though I’ve become increasingly infuriated by the sensationalism, fake news, hysteria, and unbalanced minority driven reporting by so many mainstream journalists in the last three years. But the above article did it for me, so I’m addressing my concerns to yourself as one of the only sane voices in an increasingly insane media, maybe you could spread some sanity.

When we embed the media in a military conflict it places risk and burden on the units and soldiers involved, but it’s justified as its essential for the public to know what is happening on the front line and for the military to know the public understands their role and hardship. Covid19 is a war and no different, when we emerge from the far side of this crisis the authorities and the public will be desperate to analyse and learn from every aspect of what happened. The health service will be desperate to show the world the warlike conditions they worked under, the hardships they faced, and the superhuman effort it took from everyone to manage an impossible situation and save lives.

Ross Kemp is a world-class investigative journalist and we should be applauding his efforts to report on the crisis. To have no insight at the end of the crisis would be a travesty.

-- Advertisement --

Regards

Pete D

Proceed with caution

Dear Euro Weekly News,

Should Spain Ease lockdown restrictions?

On my phone, this morning was a survey to this effect. My view is proceed with great caution as we have come this far and it would be very much worse if we relaxed too soon. I have always regarded the volume of tourism in recent times to be one of the major threats to the planet and I feel this dreadful Virus was spread globally in the main, due to this factor. Here in Spain, I commend the police diligence and the Spanish people for taking every step possible to heed the safety measures necessary and if, now, there is a glimmer of light ahead, please be sure. Nobody has died from being locked in, or up, or down…although like everybody it is a very lonely time and I am with the Government and our Ayuntamiento all the way in maintaining the present course of action.

To the who chooses to blame one man, Boris Johnson, name-calling and bigotry are not the way forward and certainly, the UK Prime Minister is hailed by all parties as having done all he could … it’s easy to sit back and criticise.





Thank you Euro Weekly .. I could not have found a better paper to see me through the weeks.

Yvonne Lindsay,

Fuengirola