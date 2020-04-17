Purist Limited Edition to Hit the Road

Considering a lively new car for 2021, then look no further. Styled on an aggressive fighter jet the legendary F/A 18 the latest limited-edition hypercar from Aston Martin is the car for you. The “Aston Martin V12 Speedster” is ready to order now with deliveries planned for the first quarter of 2021. In development for the past 12 months and launched prior to the Quarantine by CEO Andy Palmer, “It makes me enormously proud to reveal Aston Martin’s latest, most exciting special model today. The V12 Speedster is an incredible demonstration of the breadth of capability and determination from the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ team, who have worked tirelessly to create this stunning, two-seat sports car aimed at our most demanding and enthusiastic customers.”

The V12 Speedster uses elements from both the DBS Superleggera and Vantage model lines yet creates its own unique platform. Independent double-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension with coil springs and adaptive damping offering multiple modes the V12 Speedster rides on standard 21 inch forged centre lock alloy wheels with ceramic brakes 410mm on the front axle and 360mm on the rear as standard stopping power.

Miles Nurnberger, Director of Design, Aston Martin Lagonda, said:

“With the V12 Speedster, we do go back a step and look into our past for inspiration. Since the DB11 launch, everything has been focused and very forward-looking. Here though, we find a different tempo. There’s clear lineage from the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 to our Centenary celebratory CC100 Speedster Concept in 2013. There is also a bit of 1953 DB3S in the mid-section, so it really is our latest incarnation of the Speedster concept. It’s also inspired by fighter jets as much as it is by our history, and it has been created to deliver an incredibly visceral experience, hence why it is a V12, rather than a V8. With the V12 Speedster, we are amplifying all the emotional strings that we can to the absolute maximum.”

Powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine with an estimated peak output of 700 bhp and a ZF 8 speed automatic transmission the V12 Speedster is able to accelerate to 62 mph [100kph] in 3.5 seconds on the way to a top speed of 186 mph [300 kph].

Nurnberger adds: “No roof or screen, a big engine, low, with broad shoulders and exaggerated and emotional styling with twin humps and the spine separating the driver and passenger. The light, low, rear-end contrasts with the bold, enlarged grille, unique headlights and bonnet nostril at the front. The bonnet nostril we haven’t done in a very long time, but we’ve brought them back. It’s a neat trick visually to allow us to win some space for the V12. It creates this iconic looking vent.”

The interior uses a mix of traditional and modern materials. Structural satin carbon fibre contrasted with traditional had crafted saddle leather, chrome, aluminium and even 3D printed rubber. Visually and physically the interior reduces mass for a leaner and efficient style.

Matt Becker, Aston Martin Chief Engineer, said: “for raw, driving thrills the V12 Speedster is unparalleled, the fully open element of the car adding a new dimension to the experience. It engages on every level, delivering a precise, involving driving experience, with agility and poise backed by abundant power from Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12. Driving doesn’t get any purer than this.” Just 88 examples will be produced with prices starting at £765,000.



