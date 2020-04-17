Poverty-Stricken Families in Spain will get Basic Wage During Covid-19 Crisis



SPAIN’S government has announced that they will pay a basic monthly wage to around a million poverty-stricken families during the Covid-19 crisis.

The announcement was made by the country’s Social Security Minister, Jose Luis Escriva, in an interview with COPE radio.

Escriva did not say how much money would be paid and how much it would end up costing the government.

Those who would get the basic income, details of which will be approved by the Spanish cabinet next month, will get incentives to find a job.

That will include being allowed a time when they can combine the monthly state payment with their wages from any new job that they manage to get.

“Without incentives to find a job, there is a temptation to exhaust the stipend and not look on the job market,” Escriva said.

He added that up to a fifth of Spanish households have an income of less than €246 per month.



