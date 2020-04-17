New York & several other US States to extend ‘non-essential’ lockdown until 15th May

New York and several other US States have extended the lockdown of non-essential business for another 15 days – from 30th April until 15th May – in a bid to contain the coronavirus (Covid-19)

IN his Thursday briefing, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that “The New York Pause policies, the close-down policies, will be extended in coordination with other states to May 15. We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more.”

Through his Twitter feed, he added that: “Non-essential workers must continue to stay home. Social distancing rules remain in place. We must STAY THE COURSE.”

Cuomo is reported to be working with other governors of states – such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Delaware – on a coordinated plan to gradually reopen commerce in the region.

New York accounts for more than a third (214,800) of the country’s Covid-19 cases to date, which hovers around 640,200. Half of the country’s 31,000 deaths from the disease to date sadly pertain to NY state. However, NY registered 606 deaths for Wednesday – the lowest increase in fatalities in six days, confirmed Cuomo.

Although around 2,000 new infections are still being confirmed every day in the state, hospitalisations for Covid-19 also fell on Wednesday to its lowest level since the outbreak began. Intensive care units also saw a “significant drop for the first time”, he added.



