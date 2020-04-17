Neighbours Who Shouted Abuse at NHS Nurse During Illegal Party Fined Just £370

Two neighbours in the UK spent a night behind bars and faced a fine after throwing an illegal house party during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jamie Sparrow, 28, and Helen Bent, 32, were among six people, including a young child, who were found blaring music until 11pm at a semi-detached house in Bolton on Wednesday.

Police were called to the house and found people from a number of different households enjoying a barbecue in breach of social distancing rules.

As officers dispersed the gathering, Sparrow shouted: “I can do what I want!”

Bent decided to launch a verbal attack at the nurse who reported the party, who also lives in the area. Bent defied orders to leave and shouted at the nurse, branding her a ‘fat f***ing s***’.

Both spent a night in the cells before appearing at Manchester Magistrates Court yesterday.

Bent and Sparrow were fined £120 and £250 respectively. Both were ordered to pay £119 in costs.



