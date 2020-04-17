Man in Costa del Sol’s Malaga is Arrested for Fleeing From the Police On an Electric Scooter

After a rather unusual police chase, the officers managed to catch up with the man, although the individual did not hesitate to hit the police vehicle with his scooter.

On April 9, National Police officers arrested a 20-year-old Moroccan man in Malaga for disobedience crimes as he fled from the police on a scooter after officers gave him orders to stop.

The incident occurred in the morning when police officers tried to stop a young man riding his electric scooter. The man ignored all indications and fled.

Once the officers managed to catch up with him, despite the fact that the driver of the scooter tried his best to avoid the officers, he did not hesitate to hit the police vehicle with his scooter. The police officers then intercepted the young man who was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of disobedience towards law enforcement officers.

The detainee and his case are now at the disposal of the Investigating Court for detainees in guard duty in Malaga.