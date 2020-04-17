Holiday makers to Spain’s airports on the Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca set to be Coronavirus tested on arrival

Coronavirus tests are set to be priority on tourists when they eventually arrive back to Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca holiday location airports.

When holiday makers and tourists start to arrive at the airports they are set to be tested as soon as they depart the plane before passport control.

As Spain starts to prepare for lockdown release the importance will be keeping the Country “clean” of the deadly virus and all options are currently being considered by the government to prevent a relapse.

Spain knows it needs to the tourism back as soon as possible as it calculates at least 15% of the GDP but at the same a time a reinfection could cripple the country further and so measures are being taken for that not to happen.

Jade Summers, holiday expert, advised this morning that they are taking bookings for Spanish holidays but are warning customers that are booking online and telephones that they are likely to be tested on arrival and in the event of a positive test will be quarantined immediately and taken to a quarantined zone in Spain for 14 days, in essence missing their holiday.

Jade told the Euro Weekly News ” We are advising all customers that are booking for Spain of the possibility and to ensure prior to departure that they have taken a test, other wise they could face basically missing their holiday and refunds will not be applicable in the event. They may well in the event be able to claim from an insurance policy but it will not be the responsibility of the holiday provider”

Expats on the Costa del Sol seem to be delighted with the news, especially business owners.

” It makes perfect sense to me, the last thing we need after being closed for so long is another outbreak and having to shut down again, we’ve missed so many weeks of trade and we simply couldn’t afford that happening” said Emma Coleman the owner of Scoffers cafe on the Fuengirola sea front.





” People should be testing themselves prior to any departure anyway, yes they should be tested on arrival and I agree with that totally, it’s a good move but people after all this start to need to be thinking about not only themselves but others too, we have been battered in Spain with COVID-19 and I can only agree with testing” Said Mark Sutherland

” Prevention is better than any cure, yes they should be tested on arrival, we’ve been through enough already, I will be glad to see holiday makers back but only if there is no risk” said Barry Watkins 81 from Torreblanca.