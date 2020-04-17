Gibraltar Continues to Care for the Environment during the Lockdown

DESPITE the lockdown, Mother Nature continues to have free access to whatever she wants and in Gibraltar she recently deposited a significant amount of seaweed which had been washed up on beaches due to a recent Easterly swell.

Although the beaches are closed to humans, it is still necessary to clear them on a regular basis otherwise there would be potential pollution problems which could affect wildlife and this has been done.

Planting continues as does general maintenance as well as the clearing of invasive plant species by workers from the Department of Environment & Climate Change.

Although not considered endangered, the Barbary Partridge is only endemic to Europe in Gibraltar and the government in collaboration with the Gibraltar Ornithological & Natural History Society has launched a special breeding programme with eight captives pairs who so far this year have laid 40 eggs and are still laying.

Once the chicks are hatched, they will be cared for until old enough to be released into the wild on the Rock to join the flourishing population.

The birds prefer to keep to the ground and although they can fly, they only do so for short journeys, especially if frightened.



