Free masks on return to work for passengers using public transport

AS employees in non-essential services returned to work after Easter, passengers using public transport received free facemasks.

The lockdown regulations were tightened up before and over Easter to prevent all unnecessary travel and discourage city-dwellers from visiting second residence. These have now been relaxed although the State of Alarm continues as before and insistence on social distancing remains in place.

Coordinated by the town hall’s Public Safety and Social Welfare departments, Alfaz’s Policia Local, Guard Civil and Proteccion Civil distributed the masks each morning and afternoon for two consecutive days at bus-stops and Tram stations in accordance with national government indications.

Those driving or walking, considered to be at less risk, received them from their employers on arriving at work.



