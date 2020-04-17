Expats on Spain’s Costa Del Sol Choose ‘Only Fools & Horses’ as Favourite Lockdown Viewing

With Spain still experiencing a firm lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that expats on the Costa Del Sol are loving Only Fools & Horses.

The classic British comedy series featuring Del Boy, played by David Jason, has become a favourite amongst expats on the Costa Del Sol, as they’re forced to sit inside their homes and watch some television.

-- Advertisement --

Despite the series originally airing in 1981, readers of Euro Weekly have told us they are keen to watch the timeless episodes back.

Peter Bear told the Euro Weekly: “I can’t find a better show that Only Fools & Horses, so I just put the UK Gold channel on and reminisce on Del Boy’s antics all day!”

Another reader, Steven Cooper, told: “I’ve seen all of the episodes at least 3 times and they never get old. Only Fools and Horses is the perfect show to get us through this nightmare lockdown.”

Expats on the Costa Del Sol should be well equipped for the rest of the lockdown, as Only Fools and Horse has 7 series’ to get through!



