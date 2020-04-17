European Union Canvasses Members to Agree State Support to Failing Businesses

WHILST there are in theory strict controls imposed on members states by the EU with regards to support of local businesses it has decided that as a ‘measure of last resort’ this may be overlooked if all governments agree.
The intention is that with the drop in value of shares due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, still wealthy foreign governments may attempt to take over weaker companies and this is something that the European Union wants to block.
It therefore wants to allow temporary state control by injecting funds into vital companies.