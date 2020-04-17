Emergency Services Ignore Social Distancing in Latest Clap for Carers Outside Hospital

VIRAL footage has emerged showing people, including emergency services, ignore the two-metre rule during the clap for carers event on Thursday.

The footage showcases hundreds of people gathered together outside of St Thomas’ Hospital and onto Westminster Bridge. Everyone appears to be standing in close proximity to one another.

The clip, filmed by Doctor Damir Rafi on London’s Westminster Bridge last night, shows crowds of people, young children and at least three emergency vehicles with their sirens on.

Dr Rafi told metro.co.uk: “Though people may have wanted to go outside to show their support for healthcare workers, applauding them while being in a crowd is likely to have done more harm than good.

“As a doctor, I’m seeing that things seem to be getting better regarding the state of the wards and number of admissions. It’s all due to social distancing.

“Even though it’s difficult for everyone, it’s working. I’m concerned that people may become more lax as time passes, and so would strongly encourage them to keep it up so that progress is maintained.”