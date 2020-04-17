Coronavirus: Chinese officials admit 1,290 Deaths not reported in Epicentre Wuhan

CHINA’S Wuhan city revised its official death toll figures by 1,290 today – a 50 per cent increase in the original total reported by the City.

According to the newly revised figures, 3,869 people are known to have died from Covid-19 in the Chinese city – the epicentre of the outbreak.

Earlier this month, Wuhan lifted a lockdown that had paralysed the city of 11 million for more than two months in a drastic effort to contain the virus.

As the pandemic continues, over two million cases of the disease have now been reported across the world with dozens of countries in lockdown.

Wuhan’s revised death toll of 3,869 is the highest in China, the number of total cases in the city were also raised by 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total 82,367 announced cases.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted an unidentified official with Wuhan’s epidemic and prevention and control headquarters as saying that during the early stages of the outbreak, “due to the insufficiency in admission and treatment capability, a few medical institutions failed to connect with the disease prevention and control system in time, while hospitals were overloaded and medics were overwhelmed with patients.”

More than 137,000 people worldwide have died of the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.



