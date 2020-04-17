British Ex-Pats from Costa Blanca to Costa-del-sol excited to hear children may be allowed out soon

British Ex-Pats across the coast are getting excited over the prospect of their children being allowed to play, walk in the park and see friends, observing social distancing of course!

Tomorrow the Civil Protection Authorities Committee will consider whether children can be allowed out during specific time slots in the very near future. Meantime, the thousands of British children educated at private schools throughout Spain have been having lessons on-line to keep up-to-date with their education.

The Catalan government, in particular, is planning on letting children leave their homes within the next ten days if new COVID-19 cases continue decreasing.

The ministries of social affairs, home affairs, and health are working on this plan which will be discussed at a meeting on Saturday.

Permissions to leave home would be limited in time and done over time slots, keeping the minimum safety distance of two meters between people on the street, and with face masks compulsory for all people aged three and up.

The ten-day deadline is being considered while the number of cases is continually monitored, but the government insists that in the next few days, the “severe” confinement must be maintained so far.

However, with the state of alarm declared in Spain, it is still unclear whether or not the Catalan government has the power to allow for such a measure. Likely, any such decision will be down to the Spanish authorities.



