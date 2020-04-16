WATCH: Shotgun firing stunt in Spain village square lands lands lockdown breaker in trouble with the law

A SHOTGUN firing stunt in a Caceres village square got the lockdown breaker in trouble with the law.

Guardia Civil identified the man after a video of him standing in the centre of Malpartida blasting into the air on Easter Sunday was posted on social media.

He told officers he had been celebrating the festival day in keeping with the village tradition.

Not only have the Guardia taken his gun away from him and his arms licence, they also did him for breaking the coronavirus confinement regulations without good reason and for negligent or reckless use of a firearm.

Also in Caceres, the Guardia issued sanctions to 23 people who were holding a street party to celebrate the local Las Navas de Madroño fiesta.

Again it was social media which gave the revellers away after residents of the village of less than 1,500 inhabitants uploaded videos of several barbecues on the go and people standing around and drinking together.



