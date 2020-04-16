WATCH: Firefighters’ special tribute to medical personnel working on coronavirus battle frontline on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ALMERIA firefighters have made their own special tribute to medical personnel working on the coronavirus frontline.

Crew members gathered at the entrance to the provincial capital’s Torrecardenas hospital to applaud the doctors, nurses, auxiliary nurses and all the health professionals for their tireless efforts in the battle to defeat the virus.

The hospital staff were keen to reciprocate the gesture and show their appreciation for the firefighting service and for all the Almerians doing their bit by staying at home and practising social distancing.





“Today we have experienced one of those moments which raises us up as a city,” Almeria mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco posted on social media.

“Almeria has the best public servants in the world!” the mayor added