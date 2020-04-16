Hottest New Television Shows due to be released to fulfill the demand post Covid 19 last

The buzz in Hollywood is that the networks and the leading streaming services have all held back one or two shows that they want to release in Summer 2020 after things calm down following the Corona Virus outbreak.

With the public restricted to their homes so being forced to devour every possible show out there, network insiders are calling the shows “make or break” shows; if they are hits, they will drive traffic and create revenue that could save the emerging streaming market. According to a high-placed Hollywood source, the shows are the following:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Release date: 2020

There’s a surprising amount of mileage in a post-zombie world. On the shambling, decaying heels of Fear The Walking Dead comes yet another spin-off based on Robert Kirkman’s graphic novels.

This one’s set a decade after the original apocalypse and focuses on the next generation of survivors, the first to come of age on this nightmarish new Earth. Key to the story is ruthless paramilitaristic organisation CRM, who whisked Rick Grimes away in The Walking Dead season nine.

Fargo

Release date: 2020

The strange crime story and spiritual follow-up to the famous Coen brothers film is coming back for season 4. Following the head of an African-American crime syndicate, we see an uneasy truce between Loy Cannon’s gang and a rival Italian outfit cemented by the two groups trading their oldest sons.





Expect more jet-black humour, casual violence, and financial skullduggery. Originally due for release in April, the current health crisis has put production on hold, so we could have a little wait on this one.

MobKing

Release Date: Summer, 2020