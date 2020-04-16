Holidaymakers to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca could see flight changes when travel restrictions are lifted as EasyJet considers keeping middle seats empty to encourage social distancing

Holidaymakers to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca could find middle seats empty once flight restrictions are lifted as EasyJet becomes first airline to consider the move to encourage physical distancing.

The budget airline’s chief executive, Johan Lundgren, said this is just one measure being looked into as the company prepares for flights to resume.

And said a decline in passenger once travel restrictions are lifted will make it possible to introduce the middle-seat proposal.

Lundgren anticipates “load factors will not be back to normal early on”, but added the move would be considered for “an unknown initial phase”.

All of the low-cost airline planes were grounded on March 30, and once they can start operating, various disinfection programmes are likely to be implemented on all aeroplanes.