Fishing boats back in the Mediterranean off Marbella Costa del Sol Spain

THIS week, the Marbella fishing fleet of eight vessels of the purse seine type returned to the water after being laid up since March 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the state of alarm.

Whilst their absence will have helped to some extent in contributing to marine stability and regeneration of fishing stocks, it has also meant that those involved were without work.

-- Advertisement --

Now they are back, they have to face another problem which is the demand for their catches as so many hotels and restaurants, their main customers, have closed down for the duration of the state of alarm.

It is estimated that in most cases, prices have dropped by 60 per cent compared to their February catches and this in itself has meant that the local Fishing Association has appealed for financial assistance and support from the authorities.

Fresh fish is now easily available to purchase in the market and a number of fisherman are accepting telephone orders with delivery arranged.

It is generally agreed that fish constitutes part of a healthy diet and purchasing this locally caught product will help the fishermen to be able to afford to continue to serve Marbella.



