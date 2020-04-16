Drug Truck Busted in Spain’s Granada as Police Find 1 Million Euros in Cash and 1,000 Kilos of Hashish!

The Guardia Civil in Granada, Spain, have arrested a truck driver who was found transporting 32 bales of hashish, weighing at almost a thousand kilos, and a million euros in cash on the A-7 near the coast.

Guardia Civil sources have confirmed that the detainee, a Spanish national, was intercepted in one of the numerous road block controls being carried out on the highway these days under the umbrella of compliance with the freedom of movement restrictions imposed by the state of alarm to stop the propagation of the coronavirus.

The Armed Institute is now investigating exactly where the cash and the drugs came from, although they have now been seized. The detainee has been transferred to the Guardia Civil’s offices in Almuñécar and awaits to hear from the judge

Police sources assume that this shipment was probably on its way to a foreign country such as France, the United Kingdom or Poland, all typical end destinations which see drug passing through the coasts of Spain.

The driver was travelling with the million euros distributed in different bags and separated the money in plastic wrap. After the money has been counted it will be entered into a judicial bank deposit and will remain there until someone can prove where it came from.

If nobody is able to claim this money, the funds go towards the state. As it is a substantial amount of money found alongside thousands of kilos of drugs, if it finally remains in the possession of the State it will be put towards the fight against drugs.