Children in the UK Campaign to Make Birthday Cards for WWII Veteran’s 100th Birthday to Say Thanks For Raising £12 Million For the NHS

THE Second World War veteran, Captain Tom Moore initially aimed to complete 100 25-metre laps around his garden before his 100th birthday which is at the end of April.

Although his initial goal was to raise £1,000 for the NHS to help battle the coronavirus pandemic, by Thursday morning, Captain Moore had raised over £12 million, thanks to the donations of over 650,000 people!

The near-centennial was shocked to learn that he had passed the £5 million barrier and said: “Completely out of this world! Thank you so much to all you people who subscribe to the National Health Service because, for every penny that we get, they deserve every one of it. I think that’s absolutely enormous.” He reinforced that he never thought that he would raise anywhere “near that sort of money” and that this initiative just shows how “people have such high regard for matters of our National Health Service.”

Now people have wanted to return the favour for all of his efforts by creating and sending Captain Moore birthday cards for his 100th milestone.

Under the hashtag #makeacardfortom, a little girl called Reegan Davies suggested we should all give back to this national hero. In a video she states, “There is someone called Tom, he is turning 100 and he has raised over £1 million for the NHS, so we thought, hmm, why don’t we make a card for Tom.”

She began by asking friends to join her campaign and create a card for the the Second World War veteran, but the post went viral and has so far captured a great deal of attention, her mother states that they never expected this to get so big.

Although her goal was to get 1,500 virtual submissions of birthday cards, she has far exceeded this, and her online attention has managed to raise an additional £4.5 million for the NHS.



