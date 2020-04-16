BREAKING NEWS: 4.7 magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Italian Coronavirus Epicentre

Emilia-Romagna in Northern Italy has been struck by an earthquake as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

THE 4.7 magnitude quake struck near the town of Coli, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, which has been one of the worst-affected areas of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The quake hit about 46 km northeast of Genova, where witnesses felt the quake. It was recorded at 11.42am local time and light tremors were felt in Milan, in the neighbouring Lombardy region, and as far as bordering Switzerland.

Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy have been the two regions most affected by the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 23,000 in the country.

One person in Pavia, Lombardy, who lives on the second floor of a block, said: “The bed shook slightly for four seconds or more.” Another from the same town reported their table shaking and their chandelier moving. “I am in a building on the sixth floor and I felt a wave of about five seconds,” said another in Genoa.



