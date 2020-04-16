Benidorm pupils write letters for the superheroes hospitalised with Covid-19

TEN-YEAR-OLDS at Lope de Vega International School wrote 32 letters to coronavirus patients in Hospital Clinica Benidorm.
Patients hospitalised with Covid-19 all agree that one of the worst aspects of the disease are loneliness and long days without seeing their loved ones.
Familiar with this situation through personal experience, Lope de Vega teacher John Valero suggested that his fifth-year pupils wrote to patients.
As well as messages of encouragement, the children described their hobbies, recommending a favourite book, song or film.
“I was very moved when I read the letters,” Valero said, impressed that “superheroes” was the most-used word.