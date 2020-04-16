Alfaz’s Other Nationalities department maintains its monthly meetings with groups and associations via video link

THE town hall’s Other Nationalities department opened a direct telematic link with representatives from Alfaz’s foreign residents’ associations and groups.

This maintained the department’s habitual monthly contact with these collectives, providing swift and personalised attention that at the same time cleared up doubts arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the present crisis Alfaz has been monitoring vulnerable cases in collaboration with the associations, Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens announced.

More than half of Alfaz’s registered residents are from other countries, Mertens pointed out, and many are elderly.

“Our international character marks us out as different, identifying Alfaz as an integrated municipality that has set an example of harmonious coexistence for many years,” said the councillor, who is Belgian and has lived in Alfaz since 1989.

“We are making every effort to keep in touch with all our residents – including those from almost 100 different countries – to answer their doubts as rapidly as possible.”



