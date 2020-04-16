Alfaz keeps its fingers crossed that the Costa Blanca’s famed Film Festival can go ahead come what may

2020 should have been a year with a full diary of events until Covid-19 intervened.

The L’Alfas amb Historia (Alfaz with History) Cultural Week has now been postponed to September or October and the Mostra de Teatre play cycle to October.

-- Advertisement --

Nevertheless, there are still hopes that the 32nd edition of Alfaz’s Film Festival can go ahead in July as planned.

“No date has been fixed, and we don’t know the conditions in which it can be held,” Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques said.

“But it will definitely be held, as it is Alfaz’s most important cultural and economic event.”



