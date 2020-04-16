A baby boy becomes the world’s youngest victim to die from the coronavirus at just 29 days old

The youngest victim in the world to die after contracting coronavirus is a 29-day-old baby boy who suffered from sepsis due to severe respiratory infection.

The newborn, from Batangas, a province in the Philippines, died after suffering from complications after contracting coronavirus, the tiny tot’s health deteriorated and he died in hospital from sepsis after suffering breathing difficulties.

Maria Rosario Vergeire, the Health Undersecretary said: ” The youngest fatality for COVID-19 is a 29-day-old from Batangas.

The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 230 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453, keeping the Philippines as the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia.

But 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353, it added.



