WWII Hero Reaches £5 million for NHS Fundraiser by Doing Laps of His Garden

THE 99-year-old war hero who had raised £1 million on Tuesday by doing lengths of his garden has now raised £5 million just 24 hours later.

Captain Tom Moore originally set out to raise just £1,000 for the NHS, but today the figure surpassed £5 million. A surge of donations was recorded every 20 seconds.

His Twitter account said: ‘5 MILLION! Huge thank you to @JustGiving who had over 90,000 people on Tom’s page at one time, and had to try ensure that the site didn’t crash. WOW – just speechless.’

Mr Moore, originally from Keighley in Yorkshire, was aiming to walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before he turns 100 on April 30.

He also appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after his fundraiser hit the £1 million mark, which also saw host Piers Morgan praise him on social media for his efforts.

Mr Moore, who recently had a hip operation, is ahead of schedule with his walking, now hoping to finish the challenge by Thursday.



