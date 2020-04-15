Video Poster from Spain’s Madrid Sent Packing from Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja over Disgusting Coronavirus Threats to Residents

A 61-YEAR-OLD man who claimed he travelled from Madrid to the Costa Blanca so that he could spread the coronavirus in the area, has been told to get out of Torrevieja.

A Torrevieja court granted him bail after he was arrested by the Guardia Civil over “hate crime” charges in his video tirade.

A key condition of the bail though was that he could not live in Torrevieja, or even set foot in the city.

The judge has also barred the man from leaving Spain and took his passport away.

The defendant will also have to regularly check in at a court closest to where he will now be staying.

Investigations by the Guardia uncovered that though the man was originally from Madrid, he had actually moved to the Costa Blanca area in January.

He told officers that the video was a “joke” and that he was sorry for what he had done.





The footage showed him saying that he had come to Torrevieja to “f*** over” the residents by spreading the coronavirus.

He claimed to have gone to a Mercadona supermarket close to the main bus station, along with 4,000 other people from Madrid, in order to clear the shelves of food so that local residents “would die of hunger.”