Spain’s Costa Del Sol food bank raises €250,000 euros to feed disadvantaged families amid Covid-19 crisis

Bancosol, Malaga’s food bank on the Costa Del Sol has raised almost €250,000 to provide food for disavantaged families amid the coronavirus crisis.

IN FACT, its campaign over the Easter weekend, between 10th and 11th April, attracted exactly €247,529.62 worth of donations.

-- Advertisement --

Both individuals and companies in Malaga have given generously to the cause, according to Bancosol. As well as thousands of anonymous contributors, several organisations such as Malaga Town Hall, Nerja Town Hall and the Diputacion Provincial of Malaga have provided generous donations. Malaga Town Hall alone is reported to have donated €100,000 to the cause and the Diputacion another €30,000.

This week Bancosol plans to distribute at least 120,000 kilos of food to families in need. A donation of just €10 provides allows the organisation to provide families with basic food provisions, such as pasta, rice and oil, according to the food bank.