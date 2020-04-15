Spain´s Costa Blanca South Latest Figures Report Promising No Overall Rise in Coronavirus Cases

THE Vega Baja region of Alicante Province has reported no total rise in current Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours since the last update from the Valencian Health Ministry.

The latest briefing this Wednesday(April 15) revealed that two people had died from the coronavirus in the Torrevieja health department area since yesterday, bringing the total of fatalities to 37.

10 people have passed away in the Orihuela health area since the start of the pandemic.

The figures for the two health departments over Covid-19 cases do not account for how many people have contracted the virus and recovered.

The Health Ministry statistics therefore make it difficult to produce an accurate picture of the total number of residents that have had the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Nevertheless the trend is a positive one, with the overall total in Torrevieja of people that are currently being treated standing at 337, whilst the number for Orihuela remains at 108.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.





The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.