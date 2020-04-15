Roadblocks lifted around Finland’s capital region in first steps towards relaxing Covid-19 restrictions

Roadblocks have been lifted in the region around Helsinki this morning in Finland’s first steps towards relaxing restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

TRAVEL restrictions to and from Uusimaa, the capital region, to the rest of the country were put in place on March 28, but Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, said it is no longer “an absolutely necessary restriction measure.”

At the same time, she recommended people “avoid all unnecessary travel” wherever possible.

Uusimaa has been the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Finland, but in recent weeks the spread of the disease has levelled out, making the capital region’s lockdown less justifiable.

Schools and public places will remain closed until May 13 and restaurants until the end of May.

According to the latest figures, Finland has 3,161 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths.