President Trump orders US to halt WHO funding amid deepening Covid-19 crisis

An angry President Donald Trump has ordered the US to halt funding for the World Health Organization (WHO).

BACK in February, Trump’s administration called for America’s contribution to WHO to be slashed by almost half. Today, however, Trump has decided to completely withdraw US funding from the global health organisation, as he blames it for promoting China’s misinformation about the disease following the Wuhan outbreak. WHO has “failed in it basic duty and must be held accountable” for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, stated Trump.

According to Trump, the virus could have been contained at its source if WHO had better investigated initial reports from China. Now, however, the world has almost two million (1,997,666) people infected with the disease, of which almost a third pertain to the US.