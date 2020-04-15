Germany to ease Covid-19 restrictions on 3rd May but insists that “lockdown is far from over”

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced that the country’s Covid-19 restrictions will be eased on 3rd May, however, she insists that the “lockdown is far from over”.

TODAY, Merkel said that schools will be able to reopen “gradually and very slowly” after 4th May, with priority given to those students with exams. Shops of up to 800 square metres can also open from Monday, provided they comply with strict hygiene measures, she added. This includes all shops and services, from hairdressers to books stores. However, book stores, car dealers and bicycle stores can reopen regardless of store size.

Merkel, however, stressed that the lockdown is actually “far from over” and it will be very much a gradual process. She strongly recommended citizens to wear protective face masks while shopping and travelling on public transport to “protect other people”, although it’s not compulsory.

The chancellor said that the country “must keep focused and keep going”, despite the fact they “do not have a lot of room for manoeuvre”. For now bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and music venues must remain closed, she added, as large public gatherings will continue to be banned until at least 31 August.

To date, Germany has around 127,584 diagnosed coronavirus cases with around 3,254 Covid-19 related fatalities, according to Germany’s Robert Koch Institute.