Care Minister ‘laughs’ when questioned about care home deaths by Piers Morgan

THE UK’s Minister for Care was accused of laughing today whilst being questioned on the number of deaths inside care homes.

Helen Whately appeared on Good Morning Britain today, where she was questioned by host Piers Morgan about the deaths from coronavirus inside care homes and what figures are available.

-- Advertisement --

Morgan enquired whether the 4,000 deaths figure on the front page of the Daily Mail was true, at which point Whately appeared to begin laughing.

She then explained her reaction was because she couldn’t see the newspaper he was showing her, causing Piers to ask: “Why are you laughing? I am telling you what it is. It’s actually very serious.”

Whately was then accused of laughing again as Piers interrupted her to ask: “Just answer, is it true that 4,000 people have died in care homes?”

Seeing her response, he continued: “What are you finding funny about this?” to which she answered: “I don’t think it’s funny in the slightest.”

She stated that according to the latest government figures, revealed by the Health Secretary last weekend, 19 NHS workers are confirmed to have died after testing positive for coronavirus. She admitted that there is not yet data available for care homes.



